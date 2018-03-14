MUMBAI: Superstar Aamir Khan, who will turn 53 on Wednesday, will expand his digital imprints on his birthday by making his debut on Instagram.



Aamir already enjoys a huge social media following on Twitter and Facebook, and is looking to extend this via an Instagram account.



He currently has a social media reach of more than 37 million users, and through photo-sharing platform Instagram, Aamir will keep fans abreast about his life and projects, said a statement.



This year, Aamir will be having a working birthday as shooting for his mega project "Thugs of Hindostan" is underway in