MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has not provided any relief to Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the AIB Roast Case.

The court rejected the petition of both the actors and set April 3 as the next date of hearing in the case.

The actors had filed a petition in the court and sought quashing of the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Mumbai police against them.

In 2013, the actors were criticised after they used abusive and vulgar language during a live stage show called ‘AIB Roast Master’.