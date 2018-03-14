JODHPUR: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned poetic to keep fans abreast about his health after doctors were flown in to check on him as he is busy shooting a film here.



Amitabh tweeted about his health and wrote, "Kuch kasht badha, chikitsak ko chikitsa ke liye bulana pada, ilaaj prabal, swasth huye nawal, chalo isi bahane apno ka pata chala. (The pain aggravated and the doctors had to be called for treatment, the treatment is complete and I am healthy as new now. In the process, I got to know my dear ones)."



Back in February too, the son of noted writer Harivansh Rai Bachchan had used a poetic flavour to convey his health condition to fans.



Heavy costumes for "Thugs of Hindostan", which he is shooting for here, took a toll on the actor's health, Amitabh's wife Jaya informed the media in Delhi on Tuesday.



Amitabh had himself told fans via his blog that a team of doctors flew in to "fiddle around" with his body and set him up again on Tuesday.



He has been shooting at odd hours and staying up late for shoots.



The cine icon had revealed last year that he had been nursing a "stiff neck and shoulder pain" as a result of past injuries from stunts he did in the 1970s and 1980s.