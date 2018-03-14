KOLKATA: Over a week before the release of her film 'Hichki', Rani Mukerji today said she, like others, had faced hiccups in the early stage of her life.

Rani, who came to the city to receive the 'Pride Of Bengal' (Aparajita 2018) award, said she used to stammer in her childhood.

"There is no life without hiccups.

My hiccup in life was my stammering at childhood.

But we must overcome the hiccup and turn that into your strength," she said.

About the Siddharth Malhotra directed 'Hichki', she said, it is such a film that has the potential of both educating and entertaining the audience.

"Hichki has an important message. And it is an honour to get such an award over a week before the film's release," she said about the award.

Hichki features Rani as Naina Mathur, a self-motivated teacher who suffers from Tourette syndrome.

It is a neurological disorder characterised by repetitive, stereotyped, involuntary movements.

Stating that she found the new status of motherhood fulfilling, Rani told the audience "This is a new innings of my life - the next 22 years - as mother and as an actor.

This phase comes after 22 years of acting career.

" Rani said she has been trying to introduce her husband Aditya Chopra to Bengali habits and language.

"But he is yet to learn how to eat 'ilish machh' (hilsha).

" Actor-director Nandita Das, who got the 'You Inspire' (Aparajita 2018) award said, "Why this award is special to me? It tells me whether you are called an actor, social activist, director, be as you are. Feel confident in what you are.