MUMBAI: Actors, filmmakers and music experts from the Indian film industry mourned the death of British physicist Stephen Hawking, whose contribution to science and humanity they will remember for a lifetime.

Hawking, who shaped modern cosmology and inspired millions despite suffering from a life-threatening condition, died in London on Wednesday. He was 76.

Here's what film celebrities from India tweeted:

Vishal Dadlani: Oh wow. This hurts. It really hurts. What a guy, what a story, what a life, what a humongous contribution to humanity, to our knowledge and understanding of the universe. Stephen Hawking, thank you for sharing your genius with us all.

Preity Zinta: Time waits for no one. Not even for Stephen Hawking. R.I.P. to one of the most iconic scientist of our time. Thank you for your contribution to our world.

Dia Mirza: RIP Stephen Hawking. Thank you for your braveheart, your curiosity, your humour, your genius. "It would not be much of a universe if it wasn't home to the people you love."

Resul Pookutty: "Remember to look up at the stars not down at your feet"! A sad day for all of us. Stephen Hawking is no more! The man who overcame everything and told us the Theory Of Everything.

Satyajeet Dubey: Stephen Hawking: "No one created the universe and no one directs our fate. This leads me to a profound realization. There is probably no heaven and no afterlife either. We have this one life to appreciate the grand design of the universe-and for that I am extremely grateful." RIP

Farhan Akhtar: RIP Stephen Hawking. A major loss to the scientific community and to the millions he inspired through his work and life. Condolences to the family.

Sujoy Ghosh: Goodbye Stephen Hawking. Science must be very sad today.

Nivin Pauly: Redefining what science means and smiling his way through life. The wheelchair was just an excuse to carry the burden that his brains put to this world. "Life would be tragic if it weren't funny."

Manoj Bajpayee: Your life will always be celebrated for the huge contribution you made to the humanity. You will be missed.

Adnan Sami: Rest in peace dear Stephen Hawking. Thank you for enlightening us during your 'brief' journey on earth. We will always adore you here immensely.

Sudhanshu Vats: Thank you, Stephen Hawking, for making science fun and overcoming adversities, possible. You were, are and will be the brightest star and the biggest inspiration of the modern era. May you rest in peace.