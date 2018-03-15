NEW DELHI: One of the most versatile actors of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt turns 25 today.

B-town celebs took to social media to wish the ‘Dear Zindagi’ star on her special day.

Filmmaker and Alia's father, Mahesh Bhatt posted a nostalgic photograph and captioned it as, “Such a BIG miracle in such a LITTLE girl! Happy birthday Alia”

Karan Johar, the one who had launched Alia Bhatt in Bollywood with his 2012 film ‘Student Of The Year’, shared some of the actor’s looks from the upcoming highly anticipated film ‘Raazi’.

This amazing human turns 25 today... Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt! @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/n4IKdVpqlX — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) March 15, 2018