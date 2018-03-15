B-town wishes Alia Bhatt on turning 25
By IANS | Published: 15th March 2018 11:43 AM |
NEW DELHI: One of the most versatile actors of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt turns 25 today.
B-town celebs took to social media to wish the ‘Dear Zindagi’ star on her special day.
Filmmaker and Alia's father, Mahesh Bhatt posted a nostalgic photograph and captioned it as, “Such a BIG miracle in such a LITTLE girl! Happy birthday Alia”
Karan Johar, the one who had launched Alia Bhatt in Bollywood with his 2012 film ‘Student Of The Year’, shared some of the actor’s looks from the upcoming highly anticipated film ‘Raazi’.
This amazing human turns 25 today... Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt! @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/n4IKdVpqlX— Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) March 15, 2018
Here’s wishing the wonderful @aliaa08 lots of love & happiness in her zindagi! Remember we love you #HappyBirthdayAliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/EH3bUNfgvk— Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) March 14, 2018