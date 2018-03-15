Alia Bhatt shared two stills of herself from the upcoming 'Raazi' on her 25th birthday.

NEW DELHI: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who is celebrating her 25th birthday today, has an adorable gift for her fans and followers.

The ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ star took to Instagram to share two new stills from her upcoming highly anticipated film ‘Raazi’.

Along with the post, the versatile actor also wrote a sweet caption which read, “Movies or in this case MY movies aren’t just something I do for a living.. it’s kinda the reason I feel like I’m alive SO...On my 25th birthday I’ve randomly picked out two images from the 25th DAY of shoot of RAAZI and and and the TRAILER will be out 25 days from today(9th April).. Happy Birthday to me”

'Raazi' is a period film where Alia will portray a Kashmiri girl who gets married to a Pakistani army officer, essayed by Vicky Kaushal.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film will hit the big screens on May 11.

