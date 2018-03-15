MUMBAI: Actress Radhika Apte, whose house is a reflection of her personality and a realisation of her husband Benedict Taylor's vision, says her memories are very dear to her.

"My home is a realisation of my husband's vision for what our space would look like as well as a reflection of me through various elements. My memories mean a lot to me and I hold them close to my heart," Radhika said in a statement.

The "Badlapur" actress will be giving a sneak peek into her house to her fans through season two of "Where The Heart Is", a web series by paint and decor brand Asian Paints.

"I reminisce certain defining memories... from the colourful doors in my home to my furniture. Plenty of natural light was important when I was picking a place to call home. I wanted my home to be a warm and comfortable space not just for me, but also an experience for my close friends and family who would visit," she added.

The show will also take viewers in houses of icons like Saurav Ganguly, Sushant Singh Rajput, Zoya Akhtar and Kabir Khan.

