MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been appointed the new face of sparkling fruit juice drink Appy Fizz, beverage company Parle Agro announced on Thursday.



Salman, whose "stylish, macho and magnetic attitude" make him a "seamless fit" for the brand, will feature in its newest #FeelTheFizz campaign, read a statement.



"I am positive the fans and the brand's consumers will Feel the Fizz," Salman said.



Last year, the brand had associated itself with TV show "Bigg Boss 11", hosted by Salman.