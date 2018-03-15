NEW DELHI: Upping the fans’ excitement even more, superstar Salman Khan has shared the official logo of the highly anticipated film ‘Race 3’.

The ‘Sultan’ star took to Twitter to share the clip as he wrote, “3 months to go ... #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @SKFilmsOfficial @tipsofficial @RameshTaurani @remodsouza @Asli_Jacqueline @thedeol @AnilKapoor @Saqibsaleem @ShahDaisy25”

In the video, the Salman is heard saying, "On your marks... Get Set... Ready… Go..."

Helmed by Remo D'Souza, the third installment of ‘Race’ also stars Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Anil Kapoor.

The film will hit the big screens on Eid this year.