Danny Boyle, director of Slumdog Millionaire and 127 Hours, has revealed that he is working on the next James Bond film.

Popularly dubbed as Bond 25, rumours about who will direct the film had dominated the news for the past year, with names as varied as Denis Villeneuve, Quentin Tarantino and Christopher Nolan doing the rounds.

Danny Boyle, yesterday, said, “We are working on a script right now. The shooting will start towards the end of the year.” The director, who was also on the shortlist to direct Skyfall and Spectre, has confirmed

that screenwriter

John Hodge, with whom he worked on the Trainspotting films, is working on the Bond 25 script.

Daniel Craig is set to return for his final outing as James Bond, and the film is expected to release on November 8, 2019.