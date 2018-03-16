MUMBAI: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who has recreated the evergreen track "Ek do teen" on-screen for "Baaghi 2", says nobody can come close to Madhuri Dixit's performance in the original song.



"I can't wait for Madhuri ma'am to watch the song. It is my tribute to her. Her performance in the original is unmatchable. Forget me, no one can ever come close to her," Jacqueline said in a statement.



The foot-tapping "Ek do teen" song first featured in the 1988 film "Tezaab".



For the new version of the song, three choreographers -- Saroj Khan, Ganesh Acharya and Ahmed Khan -- came together on the set.



Ahmed is also directing the film. He was keen to retain Saroj's famous hook steps and even urged Manish Malhotra to keep Madhuri's pink outfit in mind while designing Jacqueline's costume for the new song.



"Ek do teen" was originally choreographed by veteran Saroj Khan.



"Baaghi 2", starring Tiger Shroff, is the sequel to the 2016 film "Baaghi".



The film, which also stars Disha Patani, is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and presented by Fox Star Studios. It will release on March 30.

