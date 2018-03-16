MUMBAI: A new short film "Unmute" talks about violence that women face in their workplace.



The project is the last in a series of six films released by the Population Foundation of India (PFI) in association with actor Farhan Akhtar's MARD (Men Against Rape and Discrimination) and director Feroz Abbas Khan as part of the 'Bas Ab Bahut Ho Gaya - Enough is Enough!' campaign to end violence against women and girls, read a statement.



In the film, the character recollects the painful incident and details of the prolonged period of harassment, alienation and humiliation that she was subject to after she reported it.



The incident was a lewd comment made by her male boss that was posted on social media by another colleague and how it all eventually lead to her being forced to quit her

Watch the short film here:

"Sexual harassment at the workplace is one of the least addressed forms of violence that women are battling today. If India wants to be counted among the developed nations, we need to give women their right to equal opportunity and the safe spaces for them to grow," Khan said.



Poonam Muttreja, PFI Executive Director, said that as a country "we still don't acknowledge the seriousness of workplace harassment".



"The fact that victims refrain from reporting such incidents either to secure their jobs or to avoid shaming makes it evident that we have failed to do justice as a society. We need men and women to become allies and change toxic workplace cultures that are disrespectful and discriminatory to women," she said.

