MUMBAI: Actress Samta Sagar doesn't believe that two actresses can't be friends.



The actress said she shares a close bond with her co-actor, Melissa Pais, who plays the character of Malai in the show "Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai".



Samta said in a statement: "Melissa and I share a strong bond. Who said two actresses can't be friends? Right from the first day, we connected really well and would share acting and make-up tips.



"I admire her as an actor and I am grateful that the show brought us closer personally. She is my go-to person for any ups and downs in my life. I hope that this camaraderie grows even further with time."



"Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai" is aired on Star Plus.