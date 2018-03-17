Rani Mukerji is known for playing women-oriented characters—be it the courageous cop in Mardaani, the fearless journalist in No One Killed Jessica or the blind and deaf woman in Black. Post-pregnancy, she is back with another inspiring story of a woman who turns her biggest weakness into her strength. Hickhi that will hit the screens on March 23 will see her playing a character, who is suffering from Tourette’s Syndrome.

The actor says, “Naina (my character) suffers from a neuropsychiatric disorder. Many people have this problem but people are not aware about it in India. My mother also had this problem. Afraid of embarrassment, she never spoke in public gatherings. She sang songs with Mohammed Rafi, and she never stammered while singing. My brother too suffered the same problem and he still stammers while talking. As a child, I used to imitate them and it became a habit. But I overcame it through the years. While acting also, I had to utter the dialogues loudly and emote at the same time. Sometimes your weakness becomes your strength.”

She spoke to several people with Tourette’s Syndrome. “I used to talk to a guy called Brad. The movie is inspired from his life. I got great help from him and also watched a lot of videos on YouTube to get an insight into my character. I met a lot of kids who have this syndrome. In the US and the UK, people are more forthcoming about discussing such issues. But Indians refrain from talking about these problems,” says Rani, who has worked in over 40 films in her 22-year career.

Rani believes that teachers and parents can help such children overcome their fears. “Since people are unaware of such disabilities, they think children do it on purpose, and fail to understand them. Such children should be sent to schools where teachers communicate with them patiently.”

Rani, who is coming back to films after a three-year hiatus, reveals it was her producer husband who asked her to get back to work. “I had no such plans. Life has changed a lot after my daughter’s birth. I had a premature baby and there were certain restrictions. But Adi insisted and I started working after 14 months. He believes that our daughter Adira will be fine and I should start concentrating on my career now,” she says.

As of now, she says she is not just looking at roles that challenge her, but something different that will set a benchmark. “I want to do roles that will give me space to give time to my daughter. Though Adi takes care of her when I am busy shooting, my day begins and ends with Adira. I am always anxious about her,” says the actor, who made her Bollywood debut with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat in 1997.

Right now Rani is busy promoting the film. “I visited my school. I want people to understand that there’s something called Tourette’s Syndrome, and many children are suffering from it. At the end of the day the film is a mode of entertainment and our film will definitely do that. But we want to inspire people that they can come out of their problems,” she adds.

Rani says that every film has been a learning experience for her. “Sometimes you learn certain things from the smallest person. Whatever experiences—good or bad—you have, they teach you something. In my journey as an actor, I got to work with all kinds of people, directors, producers, co-stars and technicians, who helped me be the artist that I am. Learning different skills is something I have developed while working,” says Rani, who will be seen in a special appearance in Anand L Rai’s Zero.