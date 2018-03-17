MUMBA: "Udann" actress Meera Deosthale says she had a "tiny crush" on actor Param Singh when he used to do the show "Sadda Haq".



"I wanted to pursue engineering before acting as my father is a mechanical engineer. I have always been proud of him and looked up to him so much so that I even had a tiny crush on actor Param Singh as he played the character of an engineer in a show," Meera said in a statement.



"I used to watch that show when I was in school and I really admired Param's chemistry with his co-actor. Param is an excellent actor and an even better human being," she added.



"Udann" show is aired on Colors channel.