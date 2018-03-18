JAISALMER: Film maker Neeraj Pandey has provided 200 Carvaans -- a portable music system pre-loaded with 5,000 songs -- to the BSF for the recreation of the personnel posted along the border.

The music systems were made available to the Border Security Force (BSF) by Pandey, during his recent visit to border areas in Jaisalmer, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), BSF, Amith Lodha said today.

The film maker took the initiative moved by the harsh conditions personnel face during duty, the officer said.