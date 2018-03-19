LUCKNOW: Director Tigmanshu Dhulia on Monday began the shoot of his next film "Milan Talkies" here with its lead cast Ali Fazal, Shraddha Srinath, Reecha Sinha and Deep Raj Rana.



Produce P.S. Chhatwal of Filmy Keeda Productions was also present on the set, where the 'mahurat' shot was canned.



"I am excited to tell a new story to the audiences," Dhulia, who has penned the film's story, screenplay and dialogues, said in a statement.



Chhatwal said the team will put in its best efforts for the movie.



"It is a unique love story and I hope the audience will like it. I believe in hard work and with Tigmanshu as the captain of this ship, I am sure the best efforts will be put in to make good cinema," he added.



Ali is happy to shoot in his hometown.

"It is a big step for me in my career that I am working with Tigmanshu Sir and the entire team. I am very excited as a lot of new things will be happening for the first time for all of us.



"I am working with Shraddha in her first Bollywood film. It feels very weird to be shooting in Lucknow. I've lived here, known these gulies, mohallas all my life, and never thought I will be shooting here. So, it feels good."



Shraddha, who has earlier worked in the southern film industry, is excited about breaking new ground.



"I come from the south and I don't know the way things work here but I think it is going to be great. I am very happy and proud to be working with some amazing names. I couldn't have had a better start to my Bollywood career," she said.



"Milan Talkies" also features Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra, Yashpal Sharma and Sikander Kher.

