MUMBAI: Actress Sandeepa Dhar is learning Portuguese for her upcoming movie "Firrkie".



"It's tough for me as it's a new language. I've joined Portuguese speaking classes and I'm trying to get that accent in which I'm succeeding day by day as well as I'm watching Portuguese movies, songs and web series in my free time," Sandeepa said in a statement.



Sandeepa, who has featured in movies like "Isi Life Mein" and "Heropanti", is also following a gluten and sugar-free diet for the film in which she will play a model.



The film, the further contous of which have not been revealed, will also star Neil Nitin Mukesh, Karan Singh Grover, Kay Kay Menon and Jackie shroff.

