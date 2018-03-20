Saroj Khan

Gara directed by producer-turned-director KR Muralikrishna has brought in a lot of exciting elements to the film. With newanchor and Bigg Boss contestant Rehman now turned actor playing the lead, the film has Johnny Lever marking his Sandalwood debut with this film. Another Bollywood connection to Gara will be Saroj Khan’s choreography to a song.

Multitalented personality Sadhu Kokila was thrilled to share screen space with Johnny Lever, as the former had always considered the Bollywood actor as his mentor. He is said to have learnt the acting skills, especially the comedy by only watching Johnny Lever, which the actor expressed it at the recent press meet. The film said to be an one line inspiration from one of RK Narayan’s novels has Sagar Gururaj scoring the music.