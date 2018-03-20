JODHPUR: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has once again shared the details of the gruelling schedule of his upcoming film "Thugs of Hindostan".

The 75-year-old actor, who is currently in the city filming the Vijay Krishna Acharya-directed movie, has been busy with overnight shoots.

"Mornings begin for some, end for some. Depends how you wish to see them. How else can the pattern of our work be described, it began yesterday in the evening of the day and has just ended on the morning of the today. It takes hard work to survive and breathe," Bachchan wrote on his blog at around 6:00 am today.

The actor recently sparked health concerns when he asked his team of doctors from Mumbai to pay him a visit.

There were reports that Bachchan was ill, but the actor and his wife, Jaya, soon confirmed that he was having back and shoulder pain.

Aamir, who stars in the movie alongside Bachchan, had revealed that the veteran actor had suffered a back and shoulder injury.

The Yash Raj Films project also features Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh.