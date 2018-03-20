MUMBAI: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has come forward to praise filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's music.

"I have always loved the music of his films. Earlier, it was Ismail Durbarji who would do the music. Now Bhansaliji is doing his own music, which is a very good thing," said Lata Mangeshkar.

The singer believes that a filmmaker has to be a musician himself to understand the quality of music needed in his films.

"Bhansaliji has that quality. He has a deep knowledge of music and songs, and of the Indian classical heritage and culture.

"I believe Bhansaliji has a music sense as sharp as Raj saab (Raj Kapoor). Raj saab was a complete musician. He played the tabla, the harmonium and the piano. He composed songs and sang them in his own voice before handing them over to professional playback singers.

"He could have easily scored the music in his films. But he chose not to take credit for the music in his films," she said.

According to Lata Mangeshkar, there is one other filmmaker who could rival Raj Kapoor's music sense.

"He was Raj Khosla. Like Raj Kapoor saab, he too could play several instruments and he sang beautifully. In fact, he came to Mumbai to become a singer but ended up being a filmmaker.

"I remember Raj Khosla singing 'Allah-o-Akbar' in his own voice. He could have given the playback singers a run for their money. I am sure Bhansaliji also sings well.

"The only way a filmmaker can explain to a singer what he wants to express through his song, is to sing it himself."

Lata Mangeshkar said the song "Ghoomar" in Bhansali's "Padmaavat" has revived the appeal of the 'Ghoomar' dance form.

"People are dancing to it all over the world after watching Deepika Padukone's 'Ghoomar' dance," she said.