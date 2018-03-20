NEW DELHI: Sara Ali Khan has been roped-in to play the lead in the movie ‘Simmba’, which also stars powerhouse performer Ranveer Singh.

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar, who is producing the film under his production banner Dharma Productions, took to Twitter to confirm the news.

“Sara Ali Khan in #Simmba with @RanveerOfficial directed by ROHIT SHETTY! Releasing on the 28th of December 2018 ! This winter gets hotter!!!!” he wrote.

Recently, the ‘Padmaavat’ star, while talking about the line-up of films ahead of him, said he is extremely excited to be working with director Rohit Shetty.

“We are done with more than half of 'Gully Boy's shooting. After I wrap that in April-May, I will immediately be diving to 'Simmba'. I am very excited to be working with Rohit sir for the first time on a feature film."

"It's a big one for me as he is the king of masala films, which I love more than any other kind of film. So this is something I believe I was born to do. I feel extremely blessed that I have the opportunity to work with best filmmakers in the business - from Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Zoya Akhtar to Kabir Khan to Rohit sir," he concluded.

‘Simmba’ is all set to hit the big screens on December 28.