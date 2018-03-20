MUMBAI: Drishyam actress, Shriya saran reportedly married her Russian boyfriend and Entrepreneur, Andrei Koscheev in a private ceremony in Udaipur on Monday.

Pictures and videos from the wedding have been doing the rounds on social media in which Shriya and the National-level tennis player are seen doting traditional outfits.

The couple also had a Haldi-Mehendi ceremony in which Shriya wore a yellow lehenga.

If reports are to be believed, before taking the wedding vows according to Hindu traditions, the actor had a registered wedding in Mumbai on March 12 at her residence.

The actress married the National-level tennis player in an intimate ceremony with very few people from the film industry.

Shriya, who is extremely guarded about her personal life, hasn't yet shared photos from her wedding on social media.

The photos and videos from her wedding functions surfaced on her fan pages.

Saran, who is best-known for Hindi films like Awarapan and Ajay Devgn's Drishyam had made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh's Tujhe Meri Kasam.