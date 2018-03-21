MUMBAI: Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra says "Daas Dev" will now release on April 20 as the film's distributors didn't want the movie to compete with Ajay Devgn's "Raid" or with Tiger Shroff's "Baaghi 2".

Mishra spoke on the sidelines of the NEWS18 Reel Awards here on Tuesday.

Earlier, "Daas Dev" was due to release on March 23.

Asked about the reason behind shifting the date, Mishra said: "We changed the release date of 'Daas Dev' because our distributor Shringar Films said the film 'Raid' was releasing before our film. In that, Saurabh Shukla is there and 'Baaghi 2' is a hit, so we moved to April 20 because Shringar Films told us to do so... It is alright and we had no issue with that.

"They know distribution well as they distributed 'Munna Bhai MBBS', '1942: A Love Story' and 'Parinda', and I know them for a long time. They are wonderful. I think they know it best. We have done our job and now it's all in their hands."

Mishra received Irrfan Khan's Best Actor (Male) Award for "Hindi Medium" as the actor is out of the country for treatment of his neuroendrocrine tumour.

On Irrfan's health, Mishra said: "He is my younger brother. I just worked with him on an Amazon Prime Video series of which I was creative head.

"It is titled 'Government' and has AIB (All India Bakchod) and Irrfan Khan. So I was shooting with him one and a half months back and I think once he returns from his treatment, we will give him the award. There is much more work that he will do."

"Daas Dev" is a romantic political thriller.

It stars Rahul Bhat, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Saurabh Shukla, Dalip Tahil, Anil George, Deepraj Rana, Saurabh Tyagi, Anurag Kashyap and Vineet Kumar Singh in powerful roles.

The film is produced by Saptarishi Cinevision, helmed by Sanjeev Kumar and presented by Gaurav Sharma of Storm Pictures.