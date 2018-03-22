MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan has praised Jacqueline Fernandez for her version of Madhuri Dixit's iconic song "Ek Do Teen".

The 52-year-old actor said his "Race 3" co-star Jacqueline has done "full justice" to the song from the 1988 film "Tezaab".

"Loved the song, Jackie has done full justice to the legendary moves of Saroj Khan. Difficult to match Madhuri. Nice to see Varun and Jackie to our songs make us proud and keeps the songs alive and fans listening, dancing and having a blast. Makes me proud. Enjoy Karo! (sic)" tweeted Salman.

The rehashed song, which is part of Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani-starrer "Baaghi 2", was blasted by many on Twitter and was also labelled "crass" by "Tejaab" director N Chandra.