NEW DELHI: ‘Baap’ Amitabh Bachchan looks cool whereas ‘beta’ Rishi Kapoor is old school in the first poster of the highly anticipated film '102 Not Out'.

Big B took to Twitter to share the first look of the film where he is laughing at the 'Chandni' star, who can be seen coming out of an eggshell.

The movie, which is about a father and son love story, will see the two megastars sharing screen space after 27 years.

The 'Pink' star plays a 102-year-old man, father to a 75-year-old Rishi Kapoor.

T 2752 - Baap COOL, beta OLD SCHOOL!

Presenting first look of #102NotOut! Celebrate life with this unusual father-son duo on 4th May! @chintskap @umeshkshukla @SonyPicsIndia #TreeTopEntertainment



COME ONNNNNN .. !!!

ये पहला poster ,, एक अनोखी गाथा , पिता पुत्र की ,, 4th May pic.twitter.com/lsJPlO7iGq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 23, 2018

WATCH THE TEASER HERE

'102 Not Out' is based on writer-director Saumya Joshi's successful Gujarati play by the same name.

Directed by Umesh Shukla, the film is set for release on May 4.