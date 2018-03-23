MUMBAI: Actress-producer Priyanka Chopra, who has shown support to regional cinema through her production house Purple Pebble Pictures, is now going to help fresh talent break into Bollywood.



Priyanka launched the official website for her home banner on Thursday.



She has included a talent platform that welcomes applicants who have the aptitude and passion in areas such as acting, screenplay writing, cinematography, editing and film direction.



"Anyone with the skills associated with filmmaking can apply. Enter your details, and if you fit the bill for any of our upcoming projects, we will get in touch with you. The idea is to provide a platform where talent can be curated, groomed and allowed to excel.

It’s here & I couldn’t be more proud as https://t.co/HMM3X9OCqW is now LIVE! It encapsulates what my team and I have worked very hard to achieve in such a short time - to produce great films across regions in India.... @PurplePebblePic https://t.co/FATqAvKqTm pic.twitter.com/Aova5LHY39 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 22, 2018

"There is abundant potential, but not enough opportunities," Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, also the Co-Founder of Purple Pebble Pictures, said in a statement.