Daisy Shah in the official Race 3 poster.

NEW DELHI: Superstar Salman Khan, after introducing himself as Sikander in 'Race 3', Jacqueline's character as Jessica and Bobby Deol's as Yash, on Thursday launched Daisy Shah's character as Sanjana.

Salman, as promised, will be introducing the 'Race 3' family over the week.

The Bollywood heartthrob took to the social media to introduce Daisy's character.

Salman posted the picture and wrote, "Sizzling Sanjana waiting to explode. #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @ShahDaisy25 @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial" Daisy also took to her social media and retweeted Salman's tweet and wrote, "It's time to get dangerous! You think you can handle it?#Race3 #Race3ThisEid"

Co-star Bobby also posted a tweet, "The perfect combination of strength and beauty! @ShahDaisy25 #Race3 #Race3ThisEid.

Shooting for the action sequences of the flick has already begun in Abu Dhabi, wherein the entire cast is seen gearing up for the 'Race'.

Jacqueline and Daisy shared a lot of behind the scenes images from their squash sessions together.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saquib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of 2018.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, 'Race 3' is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit the theatres on the festival of Eid.