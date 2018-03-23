Salman Khan shares Daisy Shah's poster from 'Race 3'
By UNI | Published: 23rd March 2018 11:41 AM |
Last Updated: 23rd March 2018 11:41 AM | A+A A- |
NEW DELHI: Superstar Salman Khan, after introducing himself as Sikander in 'Race 3', Jacqueline's character as Jessica and Bobby Deol's as Yash, on Thursday launched Daisy Shah's character as Sanjana.
Salman, as promised, will be introducing the 'Race 3' family over the week.
The Bollywood heartthrob took to the social media to introduce Daisy's character.
Salman posted the picture and wrote, "Sizzling Sanjana waiting to explode. #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @ShahDaisy25 @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial" Daisy also took to her social media and retweeted Salman's tweet and wrote, "It's time to get dangerous! You think you can handle it?#Race3 #Race3ThisEid"
Co-star Bobby also posted a tweet, "The perfect combination of strength and beauty! @ShahDaisy25 #Race3 #Race3ThisEid.
Sizzling Sanjana waiting to explode . #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @ShahDaisy25 @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial pic.twitter.com/s4JGULx56J— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 22, 2018
Shooting for the action sequences of the flick has already begun in Abu Dhabi, wherein the entire cast is seen gearing up for the 'Race'.
Jacqueline and Daisy shared a lot of behind the scenes images from their squash sessions together.
Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saquib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of 2018.
Jessica: Raw power . #Race3 #Race3ThisEid @Asli_Jacqueline @SKFilmsOfficial @TipsOfficial pic.twitter.com/YwxSN78QYm— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 20, 2018
Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, 'Race 3' is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit the theatres on the festival of Eid.
Is hafte milata hoon #Race3 ki family se ... mera naam hai Sikander. Selfless over selfish . #Race3ThisEid @tipsofficial @SKFilmsOfficial pic.twitter.com/FAP4FAQkoc— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 19, 2018