NEW DELHI: She might have left us 'tanha, tanha' for almost a decade, but Hindi cinema's darling from the 90s, Urmila Matondkar is now back with a bang as 'Bewafa Beauty' in the eponymous song from Abhinay Deo and Bhushan Kumar's movie 'Blackmail'.

Also known for her captivating dance moves, the 'Chamma Chamma' girl has set the screen afire as a bar dancer in the zany song.

While its music and lyrics mock lead actor Irrfan Khan, who is dealing with an unfaithful wife, it is set inside a bar, and offers a glimpse of the place, where he recites his life's tragic turn to a friend.

Talking about the song, producer Bhushan Kumar said, ''Although Irrfan's character in Blackmail' is in a situation no man would want to be in, the mood of the film is tongue-in-cheek. We wanted a song that would be naughty and humorous, without being vulgar. 'Bewafa Beauty' is that song."

WATCH

''With Amitabh Bhattacharya's wicked lyrics set to Amit Trivedi's racy composition and Pawni Pandey's spicy voice, picturised on a huge, magnetic star like Urmila Matondkar, this song is set to burn the airwaves in an already scorching summer,'' he added.

Revealing how Bewafa Beauty came to be, director Abhinay recalled, ''Initially, there was no song in the film.

But, when we were discussing the film creatively, Bhushan, being from T-Series and having a keen ear for music, felt that there should definitely be a lip-sync song.

''I already had an idea for including a song, which could take the story ahead. I did not want an item number that comes and goes. We knew that the song should be able to say something in the film. By its name, Bewafa Beauty states that it is about a beauty who is unfaithful, which is the premise of the film- a man whose wife is cheating on him."

'Urmila was cast because Deo wanted the song to revive the memory of similar songs from the past.

As he explains, ''Firstly, Urmila is a massive star, she is not an item girl. We were not looking for an item girl for this song. We wanted a performer, someone who has tremendous value as a star in the audience's mind. We also wanted someone who has not come in front of the silver screen for a while now. From all the names we came up with, I personally believe that the biggest and best name is Urmila. She fits the bill perfectly, she is gorgeous, and an incredible dancer - a perfect match for the song and film."

The Irrfan-starrer has been creating waves ever since its hilarious teaser released which piqued the interest of the audience by raising the question: "What will you do if you find your wife in bed with someone else?" The quirky comedy boasts an ensemble cast of Irrfan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Gajraj Rao, among others.

Produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar and RDP Motion Pictures' Blackmail is slated to release on April 6.