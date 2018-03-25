Won't be able to be a part of 'Simmba' due to injury: R Madhavan
By PTI | Published: 25th March 2018 06:39 PM |
Last Updated: 25th March 2018 06:39 PM | A+A A- |
MUMBAI: Actor R Madhavan, who was supposed to star in Rohit Shetty's "Simmba", is no longer a part of the project.
The 47-year-old actor took to Twitter to make the announcement and expressed his disappointment over not being able to work with one of his favourite directors.
"I am a huge crazy fan of Rohit Shetty and his films. As is my son. It breaks both our hearts that I'm not able to be a part of this film because of my injury. I'm well on my way to recovery but this is a huge opportunity and excitement lost," Madhavan tweeted.
