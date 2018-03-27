Sometime ago, it was speculated that director Karan Johar was interested in casting Ranveer Singh in the role of philosopher Osho Rajneesh in his biopic. But now, news has started to surface that Aamir Khan might play the role in a web series, which will be helmed by filmmaker Shakun Batra.

Osho Rajneesh was a cult leader who got into controversy for criticising socialism, Mahatma Gandhi, and the orthodox practices of Hindutva. Several documentaries have been made on his life and teachings in the past. Notably, Netflix recently launched a documentary series called Wild Wild Country on March 16.

Aamir Khan, who is currently shooting for Thugs of Hindustan, alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif, is said to have been impressed with the script. It is expected that he will start shooting for the series much before his ambitious project, Mahabharata. An official announcement regarding is expected soon.