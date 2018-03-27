Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan began shooting for Chiranjeevi’s multi-starrer period film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, yesterday in Hyderabad. The actor took to his blog to share this information with his fans.

He wrote, “Dear friend Chiranjeevi, majestic superstar and icon in the world of Telugu cinema, requests for a guest appearance in his magnum opus, on a most valiant period character that he portrays, and I agree.”

He also shared a photograph of his look from the film, in which he is seen sporting a heavy white beard with the caption, “This is not the final, but close.”

Bankrolled by Ram Charan and helmed by Kick-fame Surendar Reddy, the film also has Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Sudeep and Nayanthara playing important roles. Based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, the film went on floors on December 6. Amitabh Bachchan is currently awaiting the release of his emotional drama film, 102 Not Out.