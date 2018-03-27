The Ambani family during their visit to Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on Sunday after an engagement ceremony of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's eldest son Akash Ambani to Shloka Mehta in Goa. (PTI)

MUMBAI: Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani on Monday evening hosted a party for son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, who have recently decided to get married, at their residence Antilia.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan and upcoming movie Zero's co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif were the first to arrive to congratulate the newly-engaged couple, who may tie the knot later this year.

Shah Rukh was looking charming as usual in a black suit, while Katrina was looking stunning in a chic peach-colored dress.

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar, Kiran Rao and Natasha Poonawalla also arrived at the Ambani residence for the party.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was looking gorgeous like always also came to attend the function along with her daughter Aradhya Bachchan.

A day after an intimate ceremony in Goa where Akash Ambani proposed his classmate Shloka Mehta, the Ambanis visited Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on Ram Navami to seek blessings.

Shloka is the daughter of prominent diamantaire, Russell Mehta.

While Akash Ambani is the eldest son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man who heads Reliance Industries, Shloka Mehta is the youngest daughter of Mona and Russell Mehta, who run Rosy Blue Diamonds.