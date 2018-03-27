Don 3: Farhan Akhtar puts an end to rumours
NEW DELHI: The third installment of 2006’s ‘Don’ starring Shah Rukh Khan, has been making rounds for the speculations on its star cast.
The Farhan Akhtar’s directorial was a remake of 1978’s ‘Don’, featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.
Several media reports stated that Farhan himself will act in the film and essay the role of a cop.
However, earlier today, Farhan has put an end to the speculations.
The ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’ actor tweeted, “Request those who conjure up news about #Don3 without any fact checking to please refrain”.
It is not fair to raise expectations of the films fanbase via false news.
