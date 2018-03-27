MUMBAI: Actress Mansi Srivastava, who is engaged to actor Mohit Vijay Abrol in real life, says doing the wedding sequence for the show "Ishqbaaaz" is like a dress rehearsal for her own marriage.

On the show, the focus is currently on the wedding ceremonies of Rudra (Leenesh Mattoo) and Bhavya (Mansi).



"The way we are shooting for the wedding sequence, it actually looks like there is a real wedding taking place. There are mehndi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies. The costumes also make me feel like a real bride. It feels like a dress rehearsal for my real wedding," Mansi said in a statement.

"Ishqbaaaz" is aired on Star Plus.