Anushka Sharma-starrer Pari, which enjoyed a lukewarm response at the box office, appears all set to be remade in Tamil.

According to a source, a top producer from the South has snapped up the remake rights of this supernatural horror film. “Since it’s a horror film, it will do well with the Tamil audience. Films in the genre tend to appeal to the audience here. For instance, Aval, which was released a few months ago, turned out to be a hit,” adds the source. An official announcement will be made once the script is locked. Directed by Prosit Roy, Pari had music by Anupam Roy.