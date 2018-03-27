Following Madhavan walking out of Simmba citing health reasons, it’s now confirmed that Sonu Sood, who’s known for his work in Bollywood, as well as roles in Tamil films such as Chandramukhi, Osthi and Devi, will play an important role in the film. This is the first time the actor will be working in a Rohit Shetty film.

Recently, it was also confirmed that Sara Ali Khan is on board this Ranveer Singh-starrer. Simmba marks the first collaboration of Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar. Produced by Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez and Dharma Productions, the film is slated for release worldwide on December 28.