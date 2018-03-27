NEW DELHI: Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Baaghi 2' which is all set to release this week bags number one position in IMDB's most anticipated Indian movies list.

The 2016 hit prequel had created a rage back then due to which massive anticipation is generated amongst the audience to witness the sequel on screen.

'Baaghi 2' showcases, Tiger Shroff as a battle-hardened army officer goes in search of his ex-lover aka Disha Patani's child who is mysteriously kidnapped.

The trailer of this much-anticipated action franchise has generated immense buzz amongst the masses making it IMDB's most anticipated Indian movie.

From high-octane sequences to Tiger's punches and kicks in the air, the 'Baaghi 2' has the right ingredients to keep action-lovers hooked to it.

Tiger has taken the action a notch higher than what we had seen in the prequel. The actor will be seen in a never seen before avatar in the film.

The film brings to celluloid Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for the first time.

'Baaghi 2' also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles.

Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, 'Baaghi 2' is directed by Ahmed Khan and is slated to release on March 30.