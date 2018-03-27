RAIPUR: Actress Zareen Khan talked about important factors related to menstrual hygiene here on Tuesday.

She was invited as the chief guest for the one-day state level awareness workshop, which is an effort by the state government to create awareness about menstrual hygiene. Many girls of Chhattisgarh participated in it.

"I am humbled to be invited for such an important cause. It is a great initiative taken by the government and I am more than happy to create awareness through my speech," Zareen said in a statement.

"Thanks to Akshay Kumar who showcased the cause so beautifully through his film 'Pad Man'," she added.

"Pad Man", starring Akshay, is based on the story of a real-life superhero who invented a low-cost sanitary pad manufacturing machine to bring a menstrual hygiene revolution for women.