CHENNAI: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who directed actor Nagarjuna in his debut film "Shiva" in 1989, is ecstatic to direct his son Akhil Akkineni in an upcoming film.



RGV, who has directed Nagarjuna in a gripping cop story titled "Officer", on Tuesday tweeted: "Just love the circle of life Nagarjuna produced my debut 'Shiva' and now after some 25 years I produced Nagarjuna's 'Officer' and now in a full circle Nagarjuna is producing Akhil Akkineni‘s film with me as director"

The @AkhilAkkineni8 film am making is a very highly intense and extremely realistic action film and not at all a young cute love story..it’s a very hard love story at its core but emotionally packaged with a very high degree of sensitive violence mixed with tremendous love — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 27, 2018

Other details related to the movie are still under wraps.

Hey @iamnagarjuna ,inspite of all the positives I am hoping to take care of @AkhilAkkineni8 ‘s few deficiencies as a director and much more than that I am really hoping that u will take care of my directorial deficiencies as a producer the way u so took care of them in #Shiva — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 27, 2018

RGV has also directed Nagarjuna in films like "Antham", "Govinda Govinda" and "Drohi".

"Officer", a cop thriller brings the actor and director duo back together after a gap of over two decades.



The film is slated for release on May 25.