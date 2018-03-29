NEW DELHI: Actor Varun Dhawan, who made his Bollywood debut with an out-and-out commercial film "Student of the Year" and has experimented with a serious avatar in "Badlapur" and in the upcoming "October", says he is not open to the idea of being typecast.



"I do not want to be typecast," Varun told IANS.



"Whether it's going to be a Hindi film, a commercial film, an art film, or whatever... Whatever role I do should entertain people and that's what I set out to do. As a person, I cannot stay on one movie for very long and if I do a very serious film, I need to do a comedy film.



"So I get into another film which is like 'October', offering a different tone and talking about different kind of love," the 30-year-old added in an email interview.





The actor is currently in the national capital to shoot his new film "Sui Dhaaga". On Wednesday, he took time out of his current shooting schedule to launch "Tab bhi tu" for "October", which is directed by Shoojit Sircar and also stars newcomer Banita Sandhu.



Co-produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, "October", releasing on April 13, celebrates love, nature and the autumn season.



Varun's last few films, including "Judwaa 2" and "Badrinath Ki Dulhania" did good business at the box office. How does he maintain his calm when a film either becomes a hit or a flop.



"Once the film releases, I am the happiest. I am the happiest while shooting the films and even during the marketing of the film. When the film releases, people talk about it and put you on a high and you enjoy that phase, but it's not only about that.



"It is not about receiving a place. I mean I obviously want people to like it and enjoy the film and I hope that the filmmaker's dream and his vision and message can reach people," said Varun, who is the youngest Bollywood celebrity to have a wax figure at Hong Kong's Madame Tussauds.

