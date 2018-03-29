MUMBAI: Author Novoneel Chakraborty's "The Stranger Trilogy" will be adapted into a romantic thriller digital series for Applause Entertainment. It will be in partnership with filmmaker Goldie Behl.

The three-season show will revolve around the fictional love story of a woman and her pursuer.

Chakraborty is an author known for his romantic thrillers. "Marry Me, Stranger", "All Yours, Stranger" and his latest "Forget Me Not, Stranger" are the three books which follow the life of the protagonist Rivanah.

The show too will revolve around her trying to find her footing in Mumbai and undergoing a roller-coaster of emotions. This will be a coming-of-age drama where the audience will get to see the protagonist transform from a sheltered, spoilt brat to a strong and independent woman.

"'The Stranger Trilogy' are extremely enthralling novels and by collaborating with Goldie Behl and Novoneel Chakraborty for this show, we aim to provide the audiences with three exciting seasons of the trilogy," Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, said in a statement.

Chakraborty shared that "The Stranger Trilogy" has been a "phenomenon" amongst its readers and he is confident that the web series will be a "compelling" one.

Behl said: "As the digital medium is where the audiences are today, we hope to tap their interest and create a binge-worthy show."

The show is yet to be titled and the casting of the series is currently underway with the shoot looking to begin in April.

Milee Ashwarya, Editor-in-Chief, Penguin Random House, stated: "'The Stranger' series by Novoneel Chakraborty is a bestselling and a widely acclaimed thriller trilogy. I am delighted and extremely proud that more people will be able to experience the magic of Novoneel's master storytelling through a new platform."

The series is expected to be launched later this year and will be shot extensively across various locations in Mumbai.