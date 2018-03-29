MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he is loving and enjoying the making of his upcoming film "Zero".



Shah Rukh on Thursday took to Twitter to thank the film's director Aanand L. Rai for it.



"I am loving and living making 'Zero' the Film. Thanks Aanand L. Rai and the whole team for this. Only way to describe it is ‘I am growing up very fast into a child...very fast'," he wrote.



Shah Rukh will be featuring as a dwarf. According to Rai, this is a story that celebrates the imperfections in one's life.

The teaser, unveiled on January 1, showed Shah Rukh essaying a vertically challenged man dancing away at a party.





The film, releasing on December 21, also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The actors had last featured together in "Jab Tak Hai Jaan".

