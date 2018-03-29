NEW DELHI: On the occasion of his son Hrehaan's birthday, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan penned down and shared a heartfelt poem on his social media. In no time, the post became viral receiving thumbs up from all quarter.

The emotional message touched not only the audience but also Bollywood biggies who took to social media to appreciate the actor.

Shahid Kapoor took to Twitter and said, "Love it."

Abhishek Bachchan said, "This is beautiful…. Well done @iHrithik proud of you bro braz!"

Rohit Roy who shared screen with Hrithik in Kaabil said, "My dear Hrithik, no words to describe how impactful n meaningful these words are.. every step of life.. god bless you man".

Maniesh Paul said, "Loovvveeeddd it @iHrithik sir..darr se matt darr...kuch alag kar!!

WATCH VIDEO:

To all our sons and daughters and to the child within us all. Sharing something I wrote . ( headphones please) pic.twitter.com/e6eROF770t — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 28, 2018

The message 'darr se darr mat', which is written by Hrithik himself, encourages people to not be afraid, rather do something different, and move ahead in life. He says, it is important to face the challenges and convert the weaknesses into strengths.

He also gives an example of how he faced fear earlier in life because of being a guy with 6 fingers.

Hrithik is currently in the midst of the shoot of his next film, Super 30 where he is playing a role of a math teacher.