Majid Majidi’s maiden Indian feature film, Beyond the Clouds, will be released in 34 countries, including Pakistan, according to a press release.

Zee Studios International is taking the film, featuring Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan, abroad.

Aside from Pakistan and Iran, the film will also open in the US, Canada, UK, Netherlands, Belgium, South Africa, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Vibha Chopra, Head—Zee Studios International (Film Marketing, Distribution and Acquisition), says, “The popularity of Indian cinema, Hindi as well as other regional films, is rising at a rapid pace. Majid Majidi’s films are awaited by Indians as well as non-diaspora audiences worldwide.”

Beyond the Clouds is the tale of a brother and sister, and how they find happiness in turbulent times. With music by AR Rahman, cinematography by Anil Mehta and Hindi dialogues by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film will get released in India on April 20.