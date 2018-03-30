MUMBAI: Kim Kardashian West has expressed her desire to come to India with her reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians", and designer Anaita Shroff Adajania wishes the global icon comes to the country soon.



Adajania styled Kim for the cover of Vogue India for its March 2018 issue. She says Kim is a down to earth and a lovely person.



Adajania talked about her experience of styling the star when she became part of the TV show "Vh1 Inside Access", read a statement from the channel.



"Kim is just fantastic, she is such a down to earth and lovely person. She had no entourage and she even apologised for being 10 minutes late. She is such a team player," Adajania said.



"I'm hoping she comes to India soon," she added.



In the cover story of the magazine, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star had also expressed her love for the 'desi' attire and Indian jewellery.



"The saris, the jewellery, the clothes -- everything was so beautiful," Kim said. "I told my show that we have to figure out how to get to India," she added.