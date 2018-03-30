NEW DELHI: While purists may have strong opinions on Jacqueline's 'Ek do teen' act for 'Baaghi 2', the film makers cash registers are buzzing.



Jacqueline's Ek Do Teen's promotional rights in the cinema halls have been doubled the estimated amount.



The popularity of the song has hit the mass centers so much so that the distributors in Bihar and other states have increased their price by 1-1.5 crore.





In the recreated version Jacqueline looks hot as ever in her sizzling avatar as she is seen reviving the similar outfit and is also adding a modernized touch to the original track with her moves.



The song, originally choreographed by Saroj Khan, has been redesigned by Ganesh Acharya along with Ahmed Khan.



Jacqueline's Mohini act has grabbed eye balls, garnering huge number of views upon its release release.