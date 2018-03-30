MUMBAI: Producer Sajid Nadidawala has said that his team will finalise and announce the lead actress for "Baaghi 3" within a month.



Nadiadwala made the remarks while interacting with the media at a special screening of "Baaghi 2" on Thursday evening.



There were reports that Disha Patani will again be paired with Tiger Shroff in "Baaghi 3".



So when asked about the female lead, Nadiadwala said: "Writing of 'Baaghi 3' is still in process and within a month, we will come to know and then we will announce it".



Nadiadwala announced "Baaghi 3" when the trailer for "Baaghi 2" was launched.



"Actually, I announced it before the trailer of 'Baaghi 2' to my team. I wanted to give confidence before releasing 'Baaghi 2' to the director and the whole acting team and I am sure that the audience will like 'Baaghi 2' and help us to make part three"



Director Ahmed Khan who was also present at the screening said: "Now, the remaining hours will feel like a very long period for me. It's a mixed feeling as I am feeling happy, scared and hopeful for the film. It's a film which audience would love to see. It has a lot of action with a good story backing it, so I don't think anyone will be disappointed."



Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has sung "O Saathi" in "Baaghi 2" so Ahmed Khan was queried about banning Pakistani artists in India, he said: "I think every artist is an artist irrespective of any country. If our country's audience wants to listen to their songs then we should leave it to them to decide that and if people will say it shouldn't happen then also, we should listen to them. It depends on the public and not on certain people."



Bollywood celebrities like Wardha Nadiadwala, Ayesha Shroff, Bhushan Kumar, Gulshan Grover, Vivek Oberoi, Priyanka Alva Oberoi, Shaira Ahmed Khan, Avinash Gowariker, Subhash Ghai, Zubin Nautiyal, Akshay Kumar, Sajid Khan, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Krishna Shroff, Shifuji Shaurya Bharadwaj, Suniel Shetty, Mana Shetty, Chunky Pandey, Ahana Pandey, Huma Qureshi, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon attended special screening on Thursday.



"Baaghi 2" is a Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production, presented by Fox Star Studios, the movie stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in lead roles.



It will release on Friday.

