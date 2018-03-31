Actor Zain Imam would like to marry Aditi Rathore
By IANS | Published: 31st March 2018 05:58 PM |
Last Updated: 31st March 2018 05:58 PM | A+A A- |
MUMBAI: Actor Zain Imam is impressed with his " Naamkarann" co-star Aditi Rathore, and says if given a chance he would like to marry her.
The lead couple of the Star Plus show is appreciated for their chemistry on the show.
"Aditi is a very nice actor and I am very impressed with her hard work on Avni's character," Zain said in a statement.
"She is a very inspiring and motivating co-star. Even when we rehearse our lines, she puts in the commendable effort. If given a chance, I'd marry her," he added.